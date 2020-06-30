Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 189,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in AES by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 81,387,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,106,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,136,370 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in AES by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,165,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,256,000 after purchasing an additional 661,358 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AES by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,300,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,389 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,558,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,806,000 after buying an additional 2,866,806 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,433,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,008,000 after buying an additional 908,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AES from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AES in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.72.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 500,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $5,835,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. AES Corp has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

