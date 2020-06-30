Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 88,752 Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 88,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNE. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sony by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new stake in Sony during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Sony during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNE opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.10. Sony Corp has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $73.86.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNE. Oppenheimer began coverage on Sony in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie downgraded Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

