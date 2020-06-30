Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 30,625 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.22% of Markel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Markel by 12.4% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 12.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

NYSE:MKL opened at $907.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 0.64. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $911.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,042.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Markel had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,029.00.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.