Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 722,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 28,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74.

