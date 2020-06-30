Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 203,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.46% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 42,807.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $19.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

