Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 394,297 BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 394,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,067,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,132,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 91.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 417,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 199,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,443,000 after buying an additional 192,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,648,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after buying an additional 176,253 shares during the last quarter.

BDJ opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.08. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $9.97.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

