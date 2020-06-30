Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 110,835 iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BYLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.39% of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BYLD. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter.

BYLD stock opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $26.36.

