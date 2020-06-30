Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 103,993 Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 103,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,736,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MAA stock opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.07%.

In related news, Director Russell R. French sold 7,000 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $774,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 367 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $36,553.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,350.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,537 shares of company stock worth $1,019,951 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAA. SunTrust Banks downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

