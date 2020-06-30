Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 154,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 228.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 17,227 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1,011.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dale H. Taysom bought 2,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,157.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen bought 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PDM stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

