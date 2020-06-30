Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Price Target Cut to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.74.

Advantage Oil & Gas stock opened at C$1.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $366.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of C$0.98 and a 1 year high of C$2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.06.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$65.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Mcintosh bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.08 per share, with a total value of C$31,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,954.88.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

