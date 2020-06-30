AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration (OTCMKTS:ASNB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.04. AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 44,400 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $851,000.00, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of -0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASNB)

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corp. engages in the development of polymer materials which provide critical characteristics in the design and development of medical devices. Its biomaterials are used in devices that are designed for treating a range of anatomical sites and disease states. Its products include ChronoFlex, ChronoSil, HydroMed, HydroThane, and PolyBlend.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.