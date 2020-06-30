Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC (LON:AVO)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and traded as low as $24.30. Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at $24.90, with a volume of 31,879 shares changing hands.

The company reported GBX (9.83) (($0.12)) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX (8.90) (($0.11)) by GBX (0.93) (($0.01)).

The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 26.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 32.10. The company has a market cap of $79.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86.

Advanced Oncotherapy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on providing radiotherapy systems for the treatment of cancer. The company operates through two segments, Proton Therapy and Healthcare Related Properties. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer.

