AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

AHCO has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $103,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $6,220,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the first quarter worth $9,190,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the fourth quarter worth $4,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

AHCO opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average of $14.87.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.41 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

