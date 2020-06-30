Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.79

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.79 and traded as low as $2.47. Adamas Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 2,674,700 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ADMS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a market cap of $73.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.85.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 160.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,439 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMS)

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

