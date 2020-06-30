Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.65

Acasta Enterprises Inc (TSE:AEF) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.65 and traded as high as $0.70. Acasta Enterprises shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 601 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 million and a PE ratio of -23.33.

About Acasta Enterprises (TSE:AEF)

Acasta Enterprises Inc is a private equity firm specializing in buyouts. It prefer to invest in founder-led businesses, carve-outs of non-core assets, industry consolidation, and growth-oriented businesses. The firm prefers to invest in private label consumer staples and aviation finance and asset management companies.

