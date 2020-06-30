Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.47

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and traded as high as $7.62. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund shares last traded at $7.57, with a volume of 250,023 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average is $7.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,560,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 802,876 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,117,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 463,178 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,928,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3,086.7% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,568,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,573 shares during the period. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247,624 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after acquiring an additional 72,778 shares during the period.

