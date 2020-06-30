9,873 Shares in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $899,000. Institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UAL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of United Continental to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of United Continental from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

United Continental stock opened at $35.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.47. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.36) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. United Continental’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -21.09 earnings per share for the current year.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

