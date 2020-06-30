$898.13 Million in Sales Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) will announce sales of $898.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $872.20 million and the highest is $946.50 million. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $811.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.75% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $316.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.33.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $369.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $220.90 and a 1-year high of $394.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,732 shares of company stock worth $3,680,070. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.