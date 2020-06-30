$763.39 Million in Sales Expected for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will announce sales of $763.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $248.72 million and the highest is $995.60 million. Concho Resources reported sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year sales of $3.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $3.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $4.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 210.59% and a positive return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Concho Resources from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Concho Resources from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Concho Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.04.

In other news, Director Steven L. Beal sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $1,202,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,996.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Concho Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CXO opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. Concho Resources has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

