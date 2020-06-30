68,263 Shares in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of IYG opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.55. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $86.42 and a twelve month high of $156.97.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

