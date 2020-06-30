$60.54 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) will post sales of $60.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Appian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $60.70 million and the lowest is $60.41 million. Appian posted sales of $66.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $273.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $277.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $311.19 million, with estimates ranging from $299.60 million to $316.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $78.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Appian from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Appian in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. Appian has a one year low of $29.07 and a one year high of $64.72.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $802,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Devine sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $217,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,158.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,517 shares of company stock valued at $2,565,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Appian by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,762,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

