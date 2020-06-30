$593.10 Million in Sales Expected for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will post $593.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $621.45 million and the lowest is $578.21 million. Incyte reported sales of $529.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Incyte.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Incyte in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.29.

In other Incyte news, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $763,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,842 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $156,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,831 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,627 shares of company stock worth $4,723,543 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,369,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $612,922,000 after buying an additional 90,868 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,536,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,484,000 after buying an additional 83,698 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 108.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 21,575 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,074,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,675,000 after buying an additional 42,065 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $102.48 on Tuesday. Incyte has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $110.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

