56,957 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 294.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth $2,389,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 777.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 124,972 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 190.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,795 shares during the period. Finally, AXA grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 308.6% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 161,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 122,200 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $69.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.59. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Several analysts recently commented on EMN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.84.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

