56,253 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 56,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Masimo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Masimo by 91.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Masimo during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Masimo by 124.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.33.

In other Masimo news, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,114 shares of company stock valued at $68,294,418. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

