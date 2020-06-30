$503.39 Million in Sales Expected for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post $503.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.77 million and the lowest is $500.20 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $500.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.19.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 49,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $15,115,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,299 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.49, for a total value of $296,517.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,766.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,350 shares of company stock worth $83,603,005 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $289.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,614.30 and a beta of 0.41. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $205.20 and a 12 month high of $323.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

