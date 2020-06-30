41,928 Shares in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 41,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 60.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $64.26 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $89.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.43.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

