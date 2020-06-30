$4.24 Billion in Sales Expected for DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) to post $4.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $4.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $17.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.56 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.87 billion to $18.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.21. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $7.90 and a twelve month high of $57.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 87,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,930,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

