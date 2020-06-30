31,451 Shares in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $118,840,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Dover by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,418,000 after acquiring an additional 533,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dover by 1,710.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 532,863 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter valued at $36,470,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,458,000 after buying an additional 409,846 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.89.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $94.57 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200-day moving average is $101.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

