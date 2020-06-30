2,913 Shares in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,913 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 1,325.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 23.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $142.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of CVCO opened at $195.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.16 and a 200 day moving average of $182.46. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.58 and a twelve month high of $236.10.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $255.34 million for the quarter. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 12.74%.

Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Home brands.

