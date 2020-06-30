$282.40 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) to announce $282.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $278.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $284.50 million. WideOpenWest reported sales of $289.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WideOpenWest.

Several research firms have issued reports on WOW. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on WideOpenWest from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised WideOpenWest from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded WideOpenWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WOW. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the first quarter worth approximately $6,467,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,863,000. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestview Partners III GP L.P. now owns 31,309,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,314,000 after acquiring an additional 805,143 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 301.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,067,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after acquiring an additional 801,601 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WOW opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

