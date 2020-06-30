2,600 Shares in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) Acquired by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 33,926,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,098,536,000 after buying an additional 8,076,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,315,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,134,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,262,000 after buying an additional 3,185,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,818,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,177,000 after buying an additional 2,648,568 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRE opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.65. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 43.19% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 4,881 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.16, for a total value of $181,377.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DRE. Citigroup cut their target price on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Duke Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised Duke Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

