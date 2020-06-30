2,443 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Bought by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $361.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $331.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

