21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in 21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) by 550.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,879,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,878,267 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 128,945 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VNET opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 21Vianet Group Inc has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $25.23. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.24 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.93.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

