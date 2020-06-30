1,974 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

BSMO opened at $25.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.08. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $25.61.

