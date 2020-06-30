$184.30 Million in Sales Expected for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) will post $184.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $180.70 million and the highest is $187.81 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $216.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $747.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $738.00 million to $753.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $740.30 million, with estimates ranging from $728.80 million to $753.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The firm had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $95.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

SLG opened at $50.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day moving average is $67.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.61. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Green sold 34,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $1,969,282.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in SL Green Realty by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in SL Green Realty by 73.8% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 122,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares during the period. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

