$180,000.00 in Sales Expected for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post $180,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $250,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $100,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $170,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $890,000.00 for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $45.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 10,452.67%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTA. BidaskClub cut Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.05, a quick ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. Prothena has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prothena by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after buying an additional 15,176 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Prothena by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 182,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Prothena by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 1,429.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Prothena by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

