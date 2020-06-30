17,922 Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth about $5,358,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 79,599 shares during the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 513.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.38.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.90% and a positive return on equity of 19.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

