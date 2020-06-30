$126.24 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2020 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce sales of $126.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.68 million and the lowest is $106.80 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $477.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $167.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $610,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,690 shares in the company, valued at $34,979,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,138 shares of company stock worth $1,813,968 in the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.