$126.24 Million in Sales Expected for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) to announce sales of $126.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.68 million and the lowest is $106.80 million. Churchill Downs reported sales of $477.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $963.80 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Churchill Downs.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $125.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $167.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Churchill Downs news, COO William E. Mudd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total transaction of $610,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,690 shares in the company, valued at $34,979,046.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $575,968.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 276,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,497,587.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,138 shares of company stock worth $1,813,968 in the last ninety days. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

