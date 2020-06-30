10,012 Shares in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Bought by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 10,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 254,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 65,339 shares during the period. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,344,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 79,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBSI opened at $50.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 5.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,500 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $61,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,421.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti increased their target price on Barrett Business Services from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

