$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) will report $1.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. J M Smucker reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $7.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.67 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.46.

NYSE SJM opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.16. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,218,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,307 shares of company stock worth $1,019,273. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 7,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 3.8% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

