$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will post $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PVH’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.30 billion. PVH reported sales of $2.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $7.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.12 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of PVH from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PVH in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in PVH by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $48.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day moving average of $66.90. PVH has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.02.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

