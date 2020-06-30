$0.38 EPS Expected for JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.Com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. JD.Com posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JD.Com.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The information services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.17 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Mizuho upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TheStreet raised shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.75.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 106.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,338,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,309,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,965,769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $727,614,000 after purchasing an additional 766,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the 4th quarter worth $390,517,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,396,323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $259,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,231 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,722,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

