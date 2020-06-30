-$0.23 EPS Expected for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to announce ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43,965.98%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million.

AUPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 21.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.