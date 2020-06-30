-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) This Quarter

Analysts expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is $0.17. EOG Resources posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 106.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to $4.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Standpoint Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,178 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $49.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.94. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

