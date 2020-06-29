ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

