ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZI. Bank of America initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.08.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.