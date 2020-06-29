ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZI stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.