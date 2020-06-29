ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

ZI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

ZI opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

