ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZI. Bank of America initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.08.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.