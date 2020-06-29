ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZI. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $51.57 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

